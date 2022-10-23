Deadly fiery crash on Loop 202 in Mesa closes some westbound lanes, ADOT says

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo by Three Wheel Mafia Kustomz

Some westbound lanes of Loop 202 in Mesa are closed following a fiery crash Sunday afternoon that killed a person, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says.

"The vehicle reportedly crashed into the wall under Broadway Rd and erupted in flames. One occupant was trapped," the Arizona Department of Public Safety says. "The cause of the collision is unknown."

The victim has not been named.

Eastbound lanes aren't impacted.