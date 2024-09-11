Fire destroys Phoenix home, guest house

The Brief A fire broke out in a Phoenix neighborhood near 14th Street and Dunlap Avenue on Sept. 11. The fire engulfed a home along with a guest house. No injuries were reported.



A home, along with a guest house, were destroyed in a fire in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon.

The Sept. 11 fire broke out in a neighborhood near 14th Street and Dunlap Avenue.

"Crews arrived on scene and found a fast moving fire that started in a home, spread to an adjacent guest home and surrounding brush. Crews utilized a coordinated attack with fire units, surrounding the fire and gaining fire control," Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said.

The residents of the home, if any, weren't there at the time of the fire. It's unknown if anyone will be displaced.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

