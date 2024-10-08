Fire at Phoenix waste facility; deadly shooting in Mesa l Morning News Brief

A massive plume of smoke filled the air when a large fire broke out in north Phoenix; police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Mesa intersection; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of October 8.

1. Fire breaks out at waste transfer station

Firefighters battled a fire near 19th Avenue and Deer Valley Road that sent large amounts of white smoke into the air. Read more here.

2. Deadly shooting in Mesa

One person was killed in a shooting at Center Street and McKellips Road, police said. No suspect information was released. Read more here.

3. Hurricane Milton latest

Tracking Hurricane Milton

Not even two weeks after Hurricane Helene pummeled the Florida coastline, residents are bracing for another strike as Milton strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico and continues on a path toward the state. Read more here.

4. Man killed in Phoenix shooting

A shooting near 71st Avenue and Osborn Road left a man dead. No suspect information was released. Read more here.

5. TikTok sued

In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is seen on a phone.

Several states have filed a lawsuit against TikTok, claiming its platform is addictive and harms the mental health of children. Read more here.

Today's weather

For 14 straight days, Phoenix has either tied or broken a high temperature record, and that streak should continue on Tuesday. Read more here.