Fired Phoenix sergeant denied reinstatement; Pentagon releases more UFO files l Morning News Brief

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From a federal judge denying a fired Phoenix police sergeant's request for reinstatement to the Pentagon releasing another batch of UFO files, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 22.

1. Dusten Mullen denied reinstatement

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2. More Trader Joe's locations coming to Arizona

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3. Pentagon releases second batch of UFO files

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4. Chandler delays Flock camera vote

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5. Recall alert

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A look at today's weather

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