Fired Phoenix sergeant denied reinstatement; Pentagon releases more UFO files l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Friday, May 22, 2026.
From a federal judge denying a fired Phoenix police sergeant's request for reinstatement to the Pentagon releasing another batch of UFO files, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 22.
1. Dusten Mullen denied reinstatement
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A federal court order blocked the immediate reinstatement of former Phoenix Police Sgt. Dusten Mullen, who was terminated after an off-duty incident at an anti-ICE student protest.
2. More Trader Joe's locations coming to Arizona
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Trader Joe’s added nine new locations on Tuesday, bringing its total planned openings to more than two dozen.
3. Pentagon releases second batch of UFO files
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The Pentagon on May 22 released a second set of declassified files on what NASA calls Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), commonly referred to as unidentified flying objects (UFOs).
4. Chandler delays Flock camera vote
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After hours of debate and tense exchanges among council members, the Chandler City Council has delayed a decision on whether to renew its contract with Flock Safety for automated license plate reader cameras until July.
5. Recall alert
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More than 120,000 Orb Funkee squeeze toys have been recalled after it was discovered that the sand filling inside the toys may contain fibrous tremolite, a form of asbestos.
A look at today's weather
Memorial Day weekend in the Valley will be toasty, with highs near triple digits Friday through Monday.
Click here for full forecast