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Fired Phoenix sergeant denied reinstatement; Pentagon releases more UFO files l Morning News Brief

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Published  May 22, 2026 9:49 AM MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
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The Morning News Brief on Friday, May 22, 2026.

From a federal judge denying a fired Phoenix police sergeant's request for reinstatement to the Pentagon releasing another batch of UFO files, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 22.

1. Dusten Mullen denied reinstatement

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Fired Phoenix police officer Dusten Mullen denied reinstatement
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Fired Phoenix police officer Dusten Mullen denied reinstatement

A federal court order blocked the immediate reinstatement of former Phoenix Police Sgt. Dusten Mullen, who was terminated after an off-duty incident at an anti-ICE student protest.

2. More Trader Joe's locations coming to Arizona

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Trader Joe’s expanding with new locations nationwide; here’s where
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Trader Joe’s expanding with new locations nationwide; here’s where

Trader Joe’s added nine new locations on Tuesday, bringing its total planned openings to more than two dozen.

3. Pentagon releases second batch of UFO files

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Pentagon releases new batch of declassified UFO files
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Pentagon releases new batch of declassified UFO files

The Pentagon on May 22 released a second set of declassified files on what NASA calls Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), commonly referred to as unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

4. Chandler delays Flock camera vote

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Chandler delays vote on Flock Safety contract until July
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Chandler delays vote on Flock Safety contract until July

After hours of debate and tense exchanges among council members, the Chandler City Council has delayed a decision on whether to renew its contract with Flock Safety for automated license plate reader cameras until July.

5. Recall alert

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Asbestos fears spark urgent recall of over 120K squeeze toys sold at Walmart, Ollie’s
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Asbestos fears spark urgent recall of over 120K squeeze toys sold at Walmart, Ollie’s

More than 120,000 Orb Funkee squeeze toys have been recalled after it was discovered that the sand filling inside the toys may contain fibrous tremolite, a form of asbestos.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/22/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/22/26

Memorial Day weekend in the Valley will be toasty, with highs near triple digits Friday through Monday.

Click here for full forecast

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