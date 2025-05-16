Firefighter Andy Huxtable says his daily 75-mile bicycle commute to work fits with his healthy lifestyle

article

Firefighter Andrew Huxtable makes a 70+ mile trek to work on a daily basis. Huxtable says the route helps him stay healthy mentally and physically.



May 15 was "Bike to Work Day," an annual event to promote a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

We found one worker who is outpacing most others by a long shot.

What we know:

Most people might ride their bike to work a few miles a couple of times a week.

We met a firefighter who rides from Fountain Hills Fire Station #2 all the way to his home in Queen Creek, a 125-mile round trip.

By the time Andy Huxtable gets to work, he’s already gone 75 miles on his bike.

What they're saying:

"It does take me about four hours to get here, and I usually give myself about 30 minutes in case there’s a flat or a mechanical issue," he said.

Andy’s day begins at 2 a.m. He slaps on the cycling shorts, and he’s off before the sun is even up.

He takes the long way to work so he can not only see his favorite sites, but also stay physically fit and mentally sharp.

"The physical part is much less than the mental part, really. It’s about the mental part and being able to continue to push," he said.

Dig deeper:

And this isn’t your average bike. It's strong as steel and light as a feather.

Andy tracks his progress on the Strava app. Seventy-five miles on the way in, and then he trades his biking getup for fire gear, ready for an emergency call at any moment.

"I’m at my max for being able to perform at work. I don’t do more than that in case we do get the fire or we get education or those type of physical demands. I’m still ready," Andy said.

Andy admits most people think his commute is crazy, but he wouldn’t have it any other way. Oh, and he still needs to ride back home.

"I need to work my whole life. I love it. It’s my time before work that I enjoy, and it gives me a chance to think about the day. I think about what’s going on in my life personally as well as professionally, and I love the time on the bike," Andy said.

What you can do:

Andy suggests if you want to ride your bike to work, try to ride with others. There is safety in numbers, and you’re more likely to be spotted by vehicles. The number one safety concern of a bike rider is being hit by a car, something Andy knows firsthand.