Firefighters rescue man trapped inside north Phoenix house fire
PHOENIX - A man was hospitalized after he was rescued by firefighters during a fire at a north Phoenix home early Thursday morning.
According to Capt. Evan Gammage with the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters responded to the home near 23rd and Dunlap Avenues on Nov. 11 after a neighbor reported seen smoke and fire coming from the roof of the house.
Once at the scene, firefighters found a man who was trying to escape the home through a window. The man was quickly rescued and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The victim's identity was not released.
"As a result of the coordinated attack, the fire damage was isolated to the attic space of the home," Capt. Gammage said in a statement.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
(Phoenix Fire Department)
(Phoenix Fire Department)
Arizona Headlines
- Knife-wielding man assaults woman on Tempe light rail platform: PD
- 'A very good man': Sheriff remembers off-duty MCSO lieutenant killed in Scottsdale crash
- 4 people wanted for questioning in connection to a Nov. 9 Flagstaff shooting
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.