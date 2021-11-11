Firefighters rescue man trapped inside north Phoenix house fire

A man was hospitalized after he was rescued by firefighters during a fire at a north Phoenix home early Thursday morning.

According to Capt. Evan Gammage with the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters responded to the home near 23rd and Dunlap Avenues on Nov. 11 after a neighbor reported seen smoke and fire coming from the roof of the house.

Once at the scene, firefighters found a man who was trying to escape the home through a window. The man was quickly rescued and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The victim's identity was not released.

"As a result of the coordinated attack, the fire damage was isolated to the attic space of the home," Capt. Gammage said in a statement.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

(Phoenix Fire Department)

(Phoenix Fire Department)

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.