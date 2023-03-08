Flipping Girl Scout Cookies: Arizona man sells limited edition offerings online at a much higher price

Believe it or not, there is a resale market for Girl Scout cookies, as boxes of the limited edition Raspberry Rally flavor are being sold on EBay for about $20 a box.

The flavor sold out everywhere a week ago, when they went exclusively online for $6. a box

"Things like those tend to do really well in resell, so I saw an opportunity and I took it," said one man in Phoenix, who did not want to be identified.

The man said he bought 10 boxes of Raspberry Rally, and is reselling them for a sweet profit on EBay. Meanwhile, people with the Girl Scouts say they are not pleased with this development.

"It's definitely not fair to our girls," said Girl Scout troop mom Leann Cornelio.

"It's really disappointing that these unauthorized resellers are out there taking our beloved cookie flavors and selling them, said Felicia Thompson with the Arizona Cactus Pine Council Girl Scouts. "It takes away from the spirit of what the program is all about."

The seller, who reportedly also flips other limited edition item, says he doesn’t see a problem with reselling the Raspberry Rally cookies.

"I've already paid them what they asked for. What I do with it is up to me," said the man.

