Florida dog reunited with owner after being separated during Idalia

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
5
Flood Watch
until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Florida dog reunited with owner after being separated during Idalia

By Angeli Gabriel
Published 
Hurricane Idalia
FOX Weather
4b036397- article

Copper. (Charlotte County Emergency Management/ Facebook / FOX Weather)

Copper the pup was reunited with their owner on Thursday after having been separated during Hurricane Idalia.

Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 storm at Keaton Beach in Florida’s Big Bend on Wednesday morning, causing storm surge along the Sunshine State’s Gulf coastline.

One of the areas hit by storm surge was Charlotte County, where the lost pup was found.

"Paws-itively heartwarming reunion alert!" Charlotte County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post.

Owner-reunited-with-dog-II.jpg

Copper, seated on the floor of a vehicle. (Charlotte County Emergency Management/Facebook/FOX Weather)

Copper the pup had gone on an "unexpected adventure," CCEM said, but was reunited with their owner, thanks to the work of Senior Animal Control Officer Emily Graham.

CCEM encouraged Floridians to contact them should they find animals that may have become lost after Hurricane Idalia. 

"Let the animal-saving magic begin!" they said. "Let's keep those tails wagging!"

Image 1 of 8

Flooding from Idalia in Charlotte County in southwest Florida. (Charlotte County Emergency Management/Facebook)

Photos taken Wednesday showed floodwater from Idalia blanketing city streets in Charlotte County. 

CHARLESTON SLAMMED WITH STORM SURGE AS IDALIA CONTINUES POUNDING THE SOUTHEAST

After striking Florida, Idalia moved through Georgia and the Carolinas, which also experienced significant storm damage. Now downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, Idalia has left the continental U.S. and is currently headed toward Bermuda.

Get the latest updates on this story at FOXWeather.com


 