Foot chase ends in shooting; Mark Kelly sues Pete Hegseth | Nightly Roundup

article

Alleged robbery suspect shot by deputy in Southern Arizona; Pete Hegseth sued over Mark Kelly censure; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, January 12, 2026.

1. Foot chase in southern Arizona ends in shooting

An alleged armed robbery suspect was shot at by a deputy while fleeing through a hotel in southern Arizona over the weekend.

Big picture view:

Pima County deputies tried serving an arrest warrant on Jan. 11 on a man and woman wanted in connection to an armed robbery investigation, and investigators say the two "suspects fled on foot through a hotel where they were believed to be staying."

Read More

2. Proposal aims to criminalize interfering with officers

Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller (pictured) is proposing a new bill that would impose serious penalties for people who interfere with officers during a lawful arrest.

Dig deeper:

Miller's announcement on Jan. 12 was interrupted by protesters. Miller said it was "welcomed protected speech."

Read More

3. Mark Kelly files lawsuit over censure

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly announced on Monday he has filed a lawsuit after being censured by Pete Hegseth.

The backstory:

The lawsuit came after Sen. Kelly was censured by Hegseth. The censure was over Kelly's participation in a social media video, where he and other lawmakers called on troops to "refuse illegal orders."

Read More

4. Governor Katie Hobbs gives State of the State Address

A new session of the Arizona State Legislature opened today with the annual State of the State Address by Governor Katie Hobbs.

Big picture view:

During her speech, Gov. Hobbs said affordability is her number one priority. The address comes amid big year for Arizona politics, with every state legislative seat up for reelection, along with key state offices such as the Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General and all congressional districts.

Read More

5. Mesa spelling bee contestant learned English a few years ago

A 12-year-old is headed to Mesa's district-wide spelling bee, having won her school’s spelling bee only a few years after she started learning English.

What She Said:

"When I came here, I was, like, thinking that I couldn't do it because it was, like, really hard," Althea Smith said. "When I was in second grade, I could not say octopus. I said 'octo-toe-pus.' But then, like, three months later, I learned how to say some sentences, and I was actually, like, really proud of myself."

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast