Fordham University lecturer fired after mixing up names of two Black students

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
18
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
High Wind Warning
from TUE 11:31 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak

Fordham University lecturer fired after mixing up names of two Black students

By ADAM SABES
Published 
Updated 8:42AM
News
FOX News
Fordham University article

People on the campus of Fordham University. ( (Photo by Guillermo Hernandez Martinez /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images))

NEW YORK - A Fordham University lecturer was fired after allegedly mixing up the names of two Black students in his class.

According to The Observer, Christopher Trogan, a lecturer in Fordham University's English department was terminated because of his response to an incident on Sept. 24 where he mixed up the names of two students who walked into class late. The students allegedly felt disrespected after the incident and believed the mistake was made because the two are both Black.

Trogan emailed his students in the Composition II class shortly after the incident occurred and addressed the mixup, apologizing for what he did.

"The offended student assumed my mistake was because I confused that student with another Black student," Trogan said in the email. "I have done my best to validate and reassure the offended student that I made a simple, human, error. It has nothing to do with race."

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The article said that of the two students who were involved in the mixup, one of them claims that Trogan repeatedly used the wrong name throughout four classes

"I felt really disrespected," they said. "I did not feel heard because every time he (misnamed me) I would tell him, and it just seemed like he would brush it off or that he did not care."

The email Trogan sent to students also outlined "everything he has done for minorities," according to the newspaper, and stated that the English class is "centered specifically and explicitly around issues of justice, equality, and inclusion."

Trogan added that his "entire life" has been focused on the issues of justice, equality, and inclusion and listed what he has done in relation to racial justice during his career.

Eva Badowska, dean of the faculty of arts and sciences and associate vice president, arts and sciences, told Trogan on Sept. 26 that he was suspended from his job with pay and benefits, noting that he was under investigation by Fordham University.

Badowska notified Trogan that he was terminated on Oct. 29. However, Trogan said in an email to students following the termination that he wasn't informed of why he was being investigated until his termination.

"I was never informed of the charges against me, nor of the nature of the investigation of which I was the subject," Trogan wrote on Oct. 29. "I was kept completely in the dark."

Trogan told the newspaper that in the letter of termination, Badowska cited the basis of his firing was the email he sent to students on Sept. 24.

The other student involved in the mixup, Chantel Sims, said that Trogan's response to the incident wasn't necessary.

"It seemed a little excessive, like all you needed to do was say sorry and it would have been fine," Sims said. "We were not actually that upset about him mixing up our names. It was more so the random things he would throw into the response."

A Fordham University spokesperson declined to comment because Trogan might take private action against Fordham University.

Important painting found at Fordham

A very important painting more than 300 years old was hidden in plain sight. Only those with access to the president's office at Fordham University's Rose Hill campus had access to the art. Now it is part of a new exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

READ MORE AT FOX NEWS 