Former college basketball coach sentenced for fraud, theft: PCAO

The Brief Former Central Arizona College Women's Basketball Coach Denise Cardenas was sentenced to four months in prison, alongside probation and restitution. Previously, sheriff's officials said Cadenas "pocketed student financial aid and team fundraiser money" to the tune of nearly $28,000. Prosecutors said Cardenas pleaded guilty to fraudulent schemes and theft.



The Pinal County Attorney's Office announced on Sept. 10 that a former women's basketball coach with Central Arizona College will serve prison time for a fraud incident involving members of CAC's women's basketball team.

Per the statement, 45-year-old Denise Cardenas was sentenced to four months in an Arizona prison, followed by three years of supervised probation.

"Cardenas is also responsible for nearly $25,000 in restitution to the college, which has already paid back the victims," read a portion of the statement.

A spokesperson with PCAO said Cardenas had pleaded guilty to felony fraudulent schemes and felony theft. They said an investigation into Cardenas began in August 2022.

"The investigation revealed Cardenas, also known as ‘Coach Gooch,’ told multiple girls she recruited they were on half scholarships, and would have to pay for the other half of their school tuition," the spokesperson wrote. "However, Cardenas turned in paperwork to the college, stating the girls were on full scholarships. Several girls paid Cardenas for their half of the tuition using financial aid Pell Grant money."

"Central Arizona College confirmed the students who were defrauded were on full scholarships, and were not responsible for paying any money to Cardenas," read a portion of the statement.

In addition, investigators said Cardenas had the team take part in a holiday fundraiser, but money from the fundraiser was neer deposited into the team's bank account. They also said Cardenas "solicited money from one player's family and indicated it was needed for new uniform, although the money received was never deposited into the team account."

"A PCAO crime analyst also discovered through subpoenaed bank records that the money the victims' had discussed was being deposited into Cardenas' personal account," investigators wrote.

Per our previous report on Cardenas' arrest in February 2024, officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Cardenas, between 2021 and 2022, "pocketed student financial aid and team fundraiser money totaling nearly $28,000."