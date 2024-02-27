Ex-Arizona college basketball coach accused of stealing financial aid

A former women's college basketball coach at Central Arizona College was arrested in connection to an alleged fraud scheme.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says their investigation began in August 2022 after receiving a report of possible theft at the school.

"The investigation revealed between 2021 and 2022, 44-year-old Cardenas pocketed student financial aid and team fundraiser money totaling nearly $28,000," PCSO said.

Denise Cardenas (Pinal County Sheriffs Office)

Cardenas, who is no longer an employee of CAC, was arrested on Feb. 24 in Yuma.

"At this time, a total of six victims have come forward: four students, one parent, and the school," the sheriff's office said. "Investigators believe there may be more victims."

If you have any information, you're asked to call PCSO at 520-866-5111.

Map of Central Arizona College