Former Maricopa County elections worker indicted on felony counts in several cases

By
Updated  July 9, 2024 4:09pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Walter Ringfield article

Walter Ringfield

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Attorney's Office filed felony charges against a former election worker accused in several criminal investigations.

Walter Alphonso Ringfield on July 9 was charged with counts of computer tampering, theft, burglary, and criminal trespassing. Three of the counts are felonies.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety and the Phoenix Police Department submitted charges against Ringfield for the county attorney's office to consider.

Each agency investigated Ringfield's involvement in three separate cases.

May 20

On this date, police say Ringfield was captured on security footage taking nearly $10,000 worth of vintage jewelry off mannequins at the Phoenix Art Museum. Phoenix Police investigated this case.

June 15

Ringfield was reportedly seen on security footage at the Arizona State Legislature walking through a secured area and removing "seven challenge coins and three coasters." Arizona DPS investigated this case.

June 20

Lastly, while Ringfield was employed by the Maricopa County Elections Department, he allegedly stole a security fob from the Maricopa County Tabulation and Elections Center building. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigated this case.

MCAO says Ringfield is in custody. He's not allowed to be bonded out of jail.

Click here for more information on this from MCAO.