Former McDonald's chef says Walmart sells 'dupe' of fast food chain's breakfast sausage

A chef announced on TikTok that he's found a product that is "pretty darn close" to one of McDonald's most iconic breakfast items.

Mike Haracz, who says he once worked as a corporate chef at McDonald's, has revealed a convincing "dupe" of the fast food chain's signature breakfast sausage patty — and it can be found at Walmart.

"This biggest thing to finding dupes is comparing ingredient and nutritional information from both McDonald’s and the products you are searching for," Haracz of Illinois told FOX Business.

"The most important part, though, is obviously the taste," he said. "You will also want to try and cook the item in a similar manner to the product you are trying to copy."

Haracz, who posts under the TikTok handle @chefmikeharacz, looked over the ingredients and nutritional information of the breakfast patty on the fast food chain's website.

After reviewing a variety of comparable breakfast sausage patties, he said Walmart's Great Value pork breakfast sausage patties are the most like the sausage found at McDonald's.

This is not the first time Haracz has found a McDonald's dupe at Walmart.

The chef went viral on TikTok after sharing a "Big Mac" sauce dupe at the retail chain.

"It is very common that ‘store brands’ or non-name brand food manufacturers try and replicate the best-selling items in their category and offer [them] for less than the major competitor," Haracz said.

"There are probably similar items at many major retailers, and some of the same food manufacturers actually make many of the same or similar products under different brand names."

The only differences Haracz could find between the two products were more fat in the Great Value version and some different preservatives, he noted in his viral video.

The video has surpassed 1.3 million views on TikTok — and McDonald's fans are sharing their thoughts about Haracz's discovery.

"I figured this out about 12 years ago. Glad to have confirmation of my taste buds and hyperosmia by a professional chef!" one user commented on Haracz's TikTok video.

"I knew it. I've been buying that for years and [it] taste[s] just like McDonald's," another person wrote.

Many fans shared their own go-to McDonald's breakfast sandwich "dupes" that include the Great Value sausage.

Haracz's page is full of hacks and recipes that anyone can use to make the perfect McDonald's treat at home.

"I feel these dupes are a big hit because many people go to McDonald’s for the nostalgic flavors they remember from over the years," he said. "Having a more affordable option they can make at home seems to be a big reason why people like it."

In a statement to FOX Business, a Walmart spokesperson said, "Walmart is constantly innovating within its portfolio of private brands to offer high-quality products that customers crave at the everyday low prices they can rely on. Walmart knows what its customers love, which is why the retailer is focused on releasing delicious, innovative, high-quality private brand foods that lean into popular trending flavors so customers can recreate some of their favorite meals at home."

It added, "Customers are sure to be delighted at the variety of on-trend items released under its private brands, from Great Value to Marketside and more, every time they visit the grocery aisle!"

FOX Business reached out to McDonald's for comment.

