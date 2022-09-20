Former Phoenix Police officer facing prison time for more than $1M in PPP fraud

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
7
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
River Flood Advisory
from TUE 3:10 PM MST until WED 3:00 PM MST, Greenlee County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Apache County

Former Phoenix Police officer facing prison time for more than $1M in PPP fraud

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Former Phoenix Police officer facing prison time for more than $1M in PPP fraud

PHOENIX - A former Phoenix Police officer will serve 15 months in prison after she was sentenced for fraudulently receiving a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan during the COVID-19 pandemic that she claimed would go to veteran charities.

This is one case of hundreds being investigated by federal authorities, and a change to the statute of limitations means we might be hearing about PPP fraud for years.

Since the first PPP loan was disbursed, federal agencies like the Secret Service have been investigating fraud and recovering fraudulently taken money.

"We’re beyond hundreds of millions, into billions in recovered and prevented stolen assets," says Scott Windish, assistant special agent in charge in Phoenix for the Secret Service.

The Secret Service says there have been more than 400 indictments, including former Phoenix Police officer Toni Richardson. On Sept. 20 she was sentenced and ordered to pay a million dollars in restitution and serve 15 months in prison.

Former Phoenix Police officer Toni Richardson

Former Phoenix Police officer Toni Richardson

RELATED: Phoenix Police officer resigns after alleged COVID-19 relief funds scheme

Court documents reveal she and a co-defendant lied on a PPP application saying her business, "The Lotto Club," had dozens of employees and a monthly payroll of over half a million. Neither were true, and she pleaded guilty to accepting $1.2 million in money meant to keep businesses afloat during the pandemic.

This summer, the statute of limitations for these crimes was increased from 5 to 10 years, which Windish says is important.

"Five years is a small window. Ten years gives us more time to investigate these crimes," he says.

This means more crimes like this will be prosecuted for years to come.

"The Secret Service, SBA, FBI, OIG, these are all still active cases they’re all still investigating," Windish said.

Richardson resigned from the Phoenix Police Department when she was first indicted in December.

Neither she or her attorney responded for comment.