Former President Barack Obama to campaign for Kamala Harris in Tucson

The Brief Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Kamala Harris in Tucson on Oct. 18. Details on the event have not been announced. Harris held a rally in Chandler on Oct. 10.



Former President Barack Obama will be in Arizona next week to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Harris-Walz campaign says Obama will hold a rally in Tucson on Oct. 18, where he will "rally voters, encouraging them to vote early or return their mail ballot for Vice President Harris, Governor Walz and Democrats up and down the ballot."

Details on where the event will be held have not been released.

Harris made a stop in the Valley on Oct. 10 when she held a rally in Chandler. Her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, also visited Arizona, where he held campaign events throughout the Valley.

Former President Donald Trump will be in Arizona on Oct. 13, when he holds a rally in Prescott Valley. Trump's running mate, JD Vance, appeared at multiple campaign events in Arizona this week.

