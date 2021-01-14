Fort Worth man charged with murder after shooting suspected thief

article

A Fort Worth man who shot and killed a woman he thought was stealing his property is now facing a murder charge.

The incident happened early Sunday morning outside a home on Dallas Avenue in Fort Worth. Police said 44-year-old Ngon Dinh shot and killed Ana Olivo, who would have turned 29 on Thursday.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Dinh told police he saw motion outside of his house on his security cameras so he grabbed his gun and went to check it out.

He said he saw someone stealing a child’s wagon from inside his fenced yard. But Dinh told police he is blind and one eye and only has 70% vision in the other so wasn’t sure if it was a man or a woman.

Dinh allegedly told the suspected thief, later identified as Olivo, to get on the ground. When she refused and "did a lot of movement," he shot her, the police document states. The two were in the middle of the street by that time.

The affidavit states Dinh fired at Olivo four or five more times as she turned and began to run away.

Investigators reviewed the security video and determined Olivo did go into Dinh's yard and did take a red wagon but she dropped it when confronted and did not have any property in her hands when she was killed.

During questioning, Dinh told police he has had a lot of problems with thieves stealing his property and that’s the reason he installed security cameras around the house.

"When asked why he didn’t just let the person go, he said that’s what he did last time, and this time he was tired of seeing his property getting broken into and stolen," the arrest warrant affidavit states.

Dinh claimed he only intended to shoot the person "to stop them to get 911 there."

He’s facing a murder charge because police said he intentionally or knowingly caused Olivo’s death by shooting her multiple times.