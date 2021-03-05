Fourth Houston-area resident arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol breach

A fourth Houston-area resident has been arrested in connection to the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI says agents arrested Shane Leedon Jenkins Friday morning at his home in northwest Houston.

Another Houston man, a former Houston police officer and a Spring man have also been arrested in connection to the breach at the U.S. Capitol.

RELATED: Houston ex-officer taken into FBI custody for US Capitol riot involvement

The FBI continues to seek information about people involved in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Click here to view photos of some of the wanted individuals.

Anyone with information about the identity and location of these individuals should call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.