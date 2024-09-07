FOX 10 Phoenix and Arizona State University announce media partnership

article

FOX 10 Phoenix and Arizona State University have announced a new exclusive media partnership, making FOX 10 the official "Home of the Arizona State Sun Devils."

With this collaboration, FOX 10 will provide extensive coverage of ASU athletics, televising 11 hockey games as well as broadcasting and producing new Sun Devil programs throughout the year. All will be available to stream via FOX Local.

Michael Lewis, KSAZ/KUTP Senior Vice President and General Manager, stated, "As longtime fans of ASU’s athletic program, we are proud to become the go-to source for everything Sun Devils. Through this partnership, we will provide viewers with premier, behind-the-scenes coverage so they are game day ready!"

"We can feel the excitement as we begin the next chapter of Sun Devil Athletics. Connecting and reconnecting Sun Devils across the Valley is critical for us. This partnership with FOX 10 will bring our fans into new and exciting moments throughout the year. We are focused on igniting our fan base, and this is an important step in that direction," said ASU Athletics Director Graham Rossini.

NEW LINEUP OF ASU COVERAGE ON FOX 10 TO INCLUDE:

ASU Hockey games – FOX 10 will broadcast 11 ASU hockey games this season, beginning with the Oct. 12 game against Michigan. The games will also be available to stream on FOX Local.

"Sparky’s Den with Coach Dillingham" – This ASU produced-program will offer viewers a comprehensive review of key plays and players from previous games and behind-the-scenes insights into game preparation and practice, with exclusive interviews with Coach Kenny Dillingham and Sun Devil Football student-athletes. An hour-long edition of "Sparky’s Den" will air at 8 p.m. on Fridays on FOX 10 Xtra, with a condensed version airing on FOX 10 at 10:30 p.m. , and both will be available to stream on FOX Local.

"ASU All Access" – This FOX 10-produced program will showcase ASU student-athletes, coaches, staff, alumni and all who support ASU and Sun Devil Athletics. The half-hour program will air at 11 p.m. Sundays on FOX 10 and move to 10:30 p.m. Fridays after the football season, and will stream on FOX Local.

