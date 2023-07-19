Walmart offering free financial literacy classes for anyone

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Walmart offering free financial literacy classes for anyone

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Money
FOX TV Digital Team
7674b1ed- article

Stock image of a couple calculating bills at home using laptop and calculator. via Getty Images

Walmart typically advertises ways to "take" our money – whether it’s the latest gadget, home goods or clothing. 

But now Walmart is opening up a different conversation about money by way of financial literacy. 

Walmart has teamed up with Khan Academy to offer a new, free financial literacy course for anyone – from associates to customers to community members. 

Managing money is an essential life skill that many Americans don’t learn growing up, yet alone master. And Walmart said it recognizes the mental and physical toll that money stress can bring. 

Financial stressors have especially taken over the American news cycle as of late, from inflation to the risk of a recession to the resumption of student loan repayment. 

RELATED: Student loans: More than half of borrowers say they may miss a payment

A poll from the American Psychological Association last fall found that money is an overwhelming source of stress for Americans, with 83% saying inflation was their source of stress. 

Of that, more than half, 57%, indicated that having enough money to pay for day-to-day expenses was their main source of financial stress. 

While these times are trying for anyone, knowing the basics of money management can help alleviate some stress. 

Khan Academy’s virtual course offers articles, videos and exercises to master personal finance skills, which can help strengthen financial capabilities, reduce stress and make choices that lead to a healthier financial future, Walmart said in a blog post

Several key financial topics are covered in this comprehensive training, including:

  • Budgeting and saving 
  • Consumer credit 
  • Financial goals 
  • Loans and debt 
  • Insurance 
  • Investments and retirement 
  • Scams and fraud 
  • Careers and education 
  • Taxes 

RELATED: Americans say they will need $1.27 million to retire comfortably, study finds

Walmart associates interested in taking the course can go to One.Walmart.com/FinancialLiteracy and select "Get Started" to take the course for free. 

Community members can take the course for free at KhanAcademy.org.

This story was reported from Detroit. 