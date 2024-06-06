Frozen raw beef imported from Uruguay, shipped to Arizona recalled

More than 20,000 pounds of frozen raw beef products imported from Uruguay are being recalled because the USDA says they did not go through proper inspection before entering the United States.

South American Meat, Inc., says the meat was "not presented to FSIS for import reinspection upon entry to the United States."

"The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products, and FSIS determined that the products were not presented for FSIS import reinspection," officials said.

The frozen meat was imported on or around March 17 and distributed to stores and restaurants in Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington.

Click here for a full list of the recalled products

No illnesses have been reported.

If you have questions about the recall, you can call 310-720-5258 for more information.