Fundraiser held in honor of fallen Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge: 'It's just really hard'

The Brief Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge was shot in the line of duty on Sept. 3 and died three days later. A week after the shooting, a fundraiser was held to help his family pick up the pieces as they mourn their loss.



The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association (PLEA) held a fundraiser for the family of Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge who was shot on Sept. 3 while responding to reports of a car break-in. He died from his injuries three days later.

Coolidge was only 29-years-old. He leaves behind a wife and baby.

Hundreds of people braved the heat to stand in line to donate to the Coolidge family during a barbecue a week after the shooting.

The emotion, the sadness, the grief, could be felt at the fundraiser, but also the desire to huddle and support each other and the Coolidge family was also felt.

Underneath an American flag flying high above Adams Street in downtown Phoenix, hundreds of first responders, friends, families and former law enforcement personnel gathered in support.

Their smiles suppressed a sadness that creeps even into the hearts of strangers when a police officer is killed in the line of duty.

PLEA's fundraiser started at 11 a.m., but the line to drop dollar bills in donation to Coolidge's wife and baby started forming beforehand.

Alyssa Olsen, the wife of an officer who works in the same precinct as Coolidge did, held her baby, thinking of the officer's 5-month-old who will grow up without a dad.

Police say Coolidge and his partner, officer Matthew Haney, were both shot by 41-year Saul Bal near 16th Street and McDowell Road. While Haney survived the shooting, Coolidge succumbed to his injuries.

The senseless murder sent shock waves through police, fire and first responder families.

"It's not uncommon. A couple of officers will decide this is not the career for them because they do not want their family to have to suffer like Zane's family is suffering," Darrell Kriplean, PLEA president, said.

After dropping in their donations, people were met with a warm meal of BBQ brisket and pulled pork sandwiches, using the midday meal to share stories and encourage one another.

"That’s what Phoenix is all about," a supporter said. "We love each other, we work hard together. At the end of the day, we are family."

100% of the donations will go back to Coolidge's family, who are now devastated, facing an uncertain future.

"So, if you can do anything to support, it helps. You know, when they say time heals all wounds, not really. This family is going to suffer forever. It's just really hard when you’re a police officer and something like this happens," former police officer Scott Phillips said.

By the time the event ends at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, organizers say they expect 2,000 to 3,000 people will have dropped a donation in the bucket.