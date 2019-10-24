Ga. foster mom charged with murder after twins die in hot car

article

A Georgia foster mom has been charged with second-degree murder after 3-year-old twins were found dead in a hot car last month.

Claudette Foster was charged after Payton and Raelynn Keyes went missing late last month and were found dead hours later in the car in Hinesville.

A police statement says autopsies determined the children died from accidental heatstroke.

Georgia law allows charging caregivers with second-degree murder when children die because of cruelty stemming from criminal negligence. Foster is also charged with second-degree child cruelty.

Foster has been jailed without bond in Liberty County. It was not immediately known if she has an attorney.

