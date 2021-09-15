Gabby Petito's father and stepfather seek answers

A report obtained by FOX 5 NY via a public records request offers some insight into an incident last month involving missing woman Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie when the two were in Moab, Utah. Police officers described it as a "mental health crisis," advised them to "separate for the night" and "regain control of their anxiety."

No charges were filed against either of them, according to the documents.

Gabby, who is originally from Blue Point, Long Island, has been missing for several weeks now. Her dad, Joseph Petito, appeared on Fox News on Wednesday morning, becoming even more desperate in the search.

"Memorize her face," Joseph Petito said. "Memorize her tattoos."

The 22-year-old was on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. They were documenting their journey on social media. Gabby posted a YouTube video on Aug. 19 and her last Instagram post was six days later.

She last spoke to her mom in late August when she was on her way to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. That was the last time anyone has heard from her.

The North Port Police Department in Florida is now leading the investigation because the two were living there. Detectives are working around the clock using every resource to find Gabby and bring her home safely or hold anyone accountable.

"I think there's things we know in this investigation that we're not trying to release for the integrity of this investigation," said Joshua Taylor of the North Port Police Department.

Officials have named Laundrie as a person of interest.

"Tolls, highway cameras, gas station surveillance cameras, tips, cell phone usage, financials, whatever," Taylor said.

Authorities are looking to speak to Laundrie who returned to his home in the van without Gabby. The van has been recovered and searched for any evidence.

"We need to know exactly where he was, where she was," Taylor said, "their last locations."

The two families released dueling statements on Wednesday. Laundrie's family continued to stay quiet citing advice from counsel.

Petito's family called Brian's silence "reprehensible" and begged him to "do the right thing." Gabby's stepfather Jim Schmidt flew to Wyoming on Tuesday to aid in the search.

"We're here to help law enforcement do what they do best and that is to find Gabby," Schmidt said.

A spokesperson for the National Park Service told FOX 5 NY that it is coordinating with multiple agencies as part of the investigation but cannot provide further information at this time.

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said the "lack of information" from Laundrie is "hindering" the investigation.

"As a father, I can imagine the pain and suffering Gabby's family is going through. We are pleading with anyone, including Brian, to share information with us on her whereabouts in the past few weeks," Garrison said in a statement. "The answers will eventually come out. We will help find Gabby and we will help find anyone who may be involved in her disappearance."

There's a new tip line for the case. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324).

READ IT: Police report from disturbance involving Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie