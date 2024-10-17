Gallego divorce records to be released; 'Thanksgiving Grandma' announces cancer diagnosis l Morning News Brief

Divorce records for an Arizona Senate candidate and the mayor of Phoenix are set to be released; a woman who went viral for an unlikely Thanksgiving encounter with a stranger has been diagnosed with cancer; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of October 17.

1. AZ Supreme Court won't block release of divorce records

Ruben and Kate Gallego. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The Arizona Supreme Court said it's not going to block the release of Ruben and Kate Gallego's divorce records, which are set to be released on Thursday. Read more here.

2. ‘Thanksgiving Grandma’ battling cancer

Wanda Dench

Arizona grandmother Wanda Dench, famous for a friendship with Jamal Hinton after the two came together on Thanksgiving thanks to a text message sent to a wrong number, announced she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Read more here.

3. Alleged DUI driver hits patrol car

A Phoenix Police officer's patrol car was struck by a hit-and-run driver who was eventually caught near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the department said. Read more here.

4. Shooting shuts down AZ port of entry

Border Patrol (file) (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A person was injured in an officer-involved shooting at a port of entry along the southern border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Read more here.

5. Liam Payne 911 call

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Liam Payne attends the World Premiere of "I Am Bolt" at Odeon Leicester Square on November 28, 2016, in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Moments before One Direction member Liam Payne died after reportedly jumping off an Argentina hotel balcony, a hotel manager had called police and requested help with a guest who was "way too drunk with drugs and alcohol." Read more here.

Today's weather

Thursday will be a little cooler in the Valley before the weather takes a dramatic turn on Friday. Read more here.