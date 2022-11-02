Expand / Collapse search
Gas leak near Old Town Scottsdale forces hundreds to evacuate

By May Phan
Published 
Updated 12:09PM
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A major gas leak forced hundreds of residents at a downtown Scottsdale apartment complex to evacuate, fire officials said.

Firefighters say Scottsdale Road was partially shut down between Osborn Road and Earll Drive while they worked with Southwest Gas to stop a leak at the Griffin Apartments.

Around 200 apartment units have been evacuated, authorities said. Crews from Phoenix and Tempe have also been called.

Scottsdale Road reopened and residents were allowed back in their homes more than an hour after the initial evacuation.

