General Mills will release 6 new cereals in 2024: ‘Fan-favorite flavors with a twist’

General Mills announced it will kick off the near year with new cereal offerings.

The Minnesota-based food company announced the addition of six new cereals that will be available online and at retailers nationwide in 2024.

"Whether you’re looking to switch things up for breakfast or need a new late-night snack, these all-new cereals deliver on fan-favorite flavors with a twist," a spokesperson for the company said.

From Lucky Charms Berry Swirl to Trix with Marshmallows, here’s a look at the cereals that will hit store shelves next year.

REESE’S Peanut Butter Lovers: The sweet and crunchy corn puffs include real REESE’S Peanut Butter.

Trix with Marshmallows: Bunny-shaped marshmallows complement the fruit-flavored sweetened corn puffs fans know and love.

Lucky Charms Berry Swirl: The classic cereal’s newest flavor features marshmallow charms that have the shape and taste of strawberries, blueberries and raspberries.

Honey Nut Cheerios Minis: Fill your bowl with this new cereal for the same taste and classic Cheerios shape, just with more in each spoonful.

Maple Cinnamon Cheerios Hearty Nut Medley: This new offering combines the Cheerios with the flavors of maple and cinnamon and the added nutrition and texture of cereal flakes, sliced almonds, and pumpkin seeds.

Nature Valley French Vanilla Protein Granola: Nature Valley is expanding its line of protein granolas with a French Vanilla flavor. The cereal features 13 grams of protein per serving.

All cereals will roll out online and in stores in January.

Earlier this month, General Mills said it was bringing back Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch and Rudolph Cereal in time for the holiday season.

According to the company, Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch is a "holiday twist" on the classic version- with a "Christmas cookie taste in every square."

Rudolph Cereal features a hot cocoa-flavored cereal that includes marshmallows in the shapes of holiday trees, elf hats and Rudolph’s red nose.

