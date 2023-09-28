Gilbert Police investigating animal cruelty case; 18 dogs taken from property

Gilbert Police are investigating an animal cruelty case, after dozens of dogs were found in deplorable condition on a property over the weekend.

The incident unfolded near Ray and Lindsay Roads. While all dogs have been moved off the property, there is reportedly still a stench of feces in the area.

The investigation, according to officials, began on September 13, when Gilbert Police officers went to the home for a welfare check. 10 days later, on September 23, police responded to the home for a second time.

Volunteers from Arf-Anage Dog Rescue were on scene to rescue the dogs, until police officials told them the Arizona Humane Society is taking over.

"You can see the backyard. If you look at it, it looks like it's dirt, but it's not dirt," said Gary Gumbert, a volunteer with Arf-Anage Dog Rescue. "That is a tiled patio, and there's probably this much dried feces. Covers the entire patio. It looks like dirt."

Officials with AHS got involved due to the immediate attention and medical care several of the dogs needed. Andrea Andrews with Arf-Anage Dog Rescue said she first noticed signs of animal cruelty when she bought a dog from the woman.

"It had the most horrific smell of feces and urine," said Andrews. "They were stained. They had urine burns on them. They smelled horrific. They were matted with poop balls on their hair. It was very sad."

Seeing the condition of one dog was enough for Andrews to go back repeatedly to rescue as many dogs as she could, hoping to find better living conditions for the dogs.

"Between myself and many other rescues locally, we have saved 400 dogs off the property since February," said Andrews. "I went one time and retrieved 83 puppies in one trip."

On Sept. 24, AHS took 18 dogs from the property, but a number of the dogs are still under the woman's care.

"There should be some law changes," said Humbert. "Police explained it to us that unfortunately, animals are property. I’m sorry. That's not a couch. That's not a car. It's a living thing, and it shouldn't be treated that way."

Gilbert Police officials said the case remains active, and so far, no charges have been filed.

The investigation is taking place at the same time police in Chandler are investigating a separate case involving allegations of animal and adult abuse.

Also Read