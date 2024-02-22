Girl in extremely critical condition after she was found in pool: FD

A two-year-old has been taken to the hospital, according to Phoenix Fire officials, after she was found unresponsive and not breathing in a backyard pool.

The incident reportedly happened in the area of 27th Avenue and Vineyard Road. CPS was reported performed on the girl before firefighters arrived at the scene.

"It is unknown how long the child was underwater," read a portion of the brief statement.

The girl, according to fire officials, is in extremely critical condition.

"The Community Assistance Program is responding to the scene to assist the family with their needs," fire officials say.

Area where the incident happened