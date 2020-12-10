GiveWithMeaning this year and donate to the American Red Cross to help disaster victims

article

The American Red Cross and FOX TV Stations are joining forces to raise money on behalf of those who have fallen on hard times this year with the Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) and Disaster Responder Program.

Amid the devastating wildfires that gripped the West Coast, the communities on the Gulf Coast who endured back-to-back hurricanes during an especially active season, and on top of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 290,000 Americans, people could use some extra help this holiday season.

“Already this year, the Red Cross has provided more than 1.2 million overnight stays in emergency lodging across the country - more than we've provided in any other year over the past decade - all while taking the necessary precautions and adapting our services to help ensure everyone's safety during the coronavirus pandemic,” the American Red Cross stated.

In a September news release, the American Red Cross revealed it had responded to crises across the United States, serving over 718,000 meals and snacks, providing more than 306,500 shelters and hotel stays for those displaced by disasters and made nearly 39,000 care contacts “to support any physical, mental health, disability and spiritual needs.”

You can help people affected by disasters big and small. The time is now, and the need is great.

Join us in supporting the Red Cross disaster relief by visiting https://FOX.givesmart.com.