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Globe honors 3 victims killed, one year after historic flash floods

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Gila County
Published September 26, 2026 8:44 PM MST
Published September 26, 2026 8:44 PM MST
City of Globe hosts ceremony one year after deadly flash floods
City of Globe hosts ceremony one year after deadly flash floods

City of Globe hosts ceremony one year after deadly flash floods

September 26 marks one year since the historic and deadly flash floods ripped through parts of Gila County. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has more on the ceremony to honor the lives lost, and the strength of the Globe community.  

The Brief

    • Community members and city leaders gathered in Globe to mark the one-year anniversary of historic and deadly flash floods in Gila County.
    • A memorial ceremony and walk honored the three victims lost in the floodwaters: Heather Johnson, David Acevedo, and Terri Robles Saenz.
    • Mayor Al Gameros led three moments of silence at the exact times the victims were lost, hoping the event creates healing and hope for the community.

GLOBE, Ariz. - Exactly one year ago, historic and deadly floods hit parts of Gila County. The city of Globe hosted an event to honor those who died in the storms and to reflect on the recovery process still going on for the larger community.

What we know:

Saturday's ceremony marked another milestone on the healing journey for the community of Globe. At the gathering, luminaries and dedications paid tribute to the three lives lost in the flash floods.

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Loved Ones Speak Out:

"Oh, it meant a lot to me. Made me feel really good. Oh, it’s starting to get to me now," Henry Avalos, the boyfriend of Heather Johnson, one of the three people lost in the flash floods, said.

For loved ones of Johnson, their grief is still right at the surface a year later.

"She was a very nice person," Avalos shared. "I loved her as much as I can, and I wanted to hug her, but now she’s gone."

Flood victims honored during one-year anniversary ceremony in Globe
Flood victims honored during one-year anniversary ceremony in Globe

Flood victims honored during one-year anniversary ceremony in Globe

Exactly one year after historic flash floods hit Gila County, the city of Globe hosted an event to honor the three lives lost. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean was there, as family and friends gathered to reflect and share memories.

Holding on to Memories:

But also right at the surface are love and treasured memories.

"She’s everywhere. We just try to keep her around as much as we can," Heather's sister, Patricia Johnson, said. "She was giving. She’d do anything for you. Anytime we had birthday parties and stuff that we were gonna do, she’d be the first to take control of getting people together, getting the food."

Related

Arizona teen back on soccer field a year after heroic flood rescue nearly cost him his arm
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Arizona teen back on soccer field a year after heroic flood rescue nearly cost him his arm

Tim Mellema nearly lost his arm saving his parents during Globe flash floods. One year later, he has won a championship with his soccer team.

Honoring the Lives Lost:

Johnson, along with David Acevedo and Terri Robles Saenz, were honored at a ceremony on Sept. 26, marking the one-year anniversary of the historic floods.

"We’ll be doing three moments of silence for the three victims lost in the flood. We’re going to do them at that exact time, estimated time when they were lost," Mayor Al Gameros said.

Dig deeper:

The ceremony also included stories of heroism and survival from that night as locals recalled the moments when the floodwaters took over downtown.

"I stepped out the front door and the water came up to my ankles, and it really was so swift, I thought it was gonna pull me down,"community members recalled.

"Sometimes when we’re eating at El Ranchito, we can hear the water and the doors open, rushing to us," another community member said. 

Related

Globe veteran rebuilds life one year after historic Globe monsoon flooding
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Globe veteran rebuilds life one year after historic Globe monsoon flooding

Saved from rising floodwaters in Globe, veteran David Hayes Sr. credits faith, family, and community support for his recovery.

Looking Ahead:

Gameros shared his hopes for the event.

"Hopefully this will create some healing, some hope. That’s what we’re after," Gameros said.

Dig deeper:

A memorial walk led community members through some of the areas hit hardest by the floods as bagpipes played. It offered a chance for Johnson's loved ones to see that their loss is felt by those around them.

"I’m excited that everybody kind of came together and is talking, and the city put this on, and they did a really good job," Patricia Johnson said.

"She was the best person in the world to me. I miss her dearly, and it’s sad, but I’m glad Globe did this for them, for all three of them," Avalos added.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from loved ones of flood victim Heather Johnson; Al Gameros, mayor of Globe; and previous FOX 10 reports.

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