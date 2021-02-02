Globe man sentenced for child molestation, sexual conduct with a minor

article

Officials with the Gila County Attorney's Office say a Globe man has been sentenced for having sex with a minor.

According to a statement released on Feb. 2, Joseph Troy Alexander Armenta was sentenced on Feb. 1 to 24 years in prison, followed by four consecutive life sentences. According to prosecutors, Armenta molested the minor in 2018, when she was 10 years old.

During the summer of 2019, prosecutors say Armenta's wife reported an incident involving Armenta to Globe Police officials. During questioning, prosecutors that Armenta confessed to acts of sexual misconduct with the victim.