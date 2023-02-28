Goodwill break-in leads to pursuit that ends in Peoria: MCSO

Expand / Collapse search
By Brent Corrado
Published 
Police Chases
FOX 10 Phoenix

PEORIA, Ariz. - Two suspects who allegedly broke into a Goodwill store fled from authorities and led them on a pursuit that ended in Peoria.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call just after midnight on Feb. 28 of a break-in at a Goodwill store near Dysart and Camelback Roads.

When deputies got to the store, they noticed a truck that was parked next to the Goodwill. When deputies approached the truck, it fled the scene, leading authorities on a pursuit.

The suspects in a truck, a man and a woman, were apprehended on the Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road. FOX 10 cameras at the scene showed the truck on the side of the road, lying on its side.

The suspects were hospitalized for precautionary reasons. No other injuries were reported.

