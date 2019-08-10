Goodyear Fry's recalls over-the-counter deli products

article

A Fry's Food Store in Goodyear is recalling over-the-counter deli products due to possible contamination with human blood borne pathogens.

The store issuing the recall is located at 16380 W. Yuma Road in Goodyear near Yuma Road and Sarival Avenue, and the product was sold on Thursday, August 8 between 6:50 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

A spokesperson for Fry's said that the issue was discovered Friday, August 9 while the company was conducting an internal audit of food safety procedures in the service deli.

The recall affects the following items:

Boar's head -

*Smoke Master Smoked Ham

*London Broil Roast Beef

*Oven Gold Skinless Turkey

*Ever Roasted Chicken Breast

*Beef Bologna

*Low Salt Deluxe Ham

*No Salt Added Oven Roasted Turkey

Private Selection -

*Mesquite Smoked Turkey Breast

*Wild Flower Honey Turkey Breast

*Golden Brown Turkey Breast

*Choice Corned Beef

*Black Forest Ham

*Choice Beef Pastrami

*Buffalo Chicken Breast

*Maple Ham

*Imported Polish Ham

*Honey Cured Ham

*Pepperoni

Customers who have purchased these products should not consume it and return it to the store immediately for a full refund or replacement.

No instances of illness or injury have been reported so far, but if you are concerned about illness, contact your healthcare provider.

Anyone with questions can contact Fry's Food Stores at 1-800-576-4377 Monday through Friday at 8:00 a.m. ET to 12: a.m. ET, and Saturday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. ET to 9:00 p.m. ET.