Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Google announces earthquake alert system for California Android devices

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Google
FOX 10 Phoenix

KTVU - Google announced Tuesday that it will send earthquake alerts to Android devices in California with a new technology. 

Android phones will serve as a "mini seismometer" to detect when an earthquake might be happening, and will display information about the quake when the user searches on Google.

The company said that its phones contain "tiny accelerometers that can sense signals that indicate an earthquake might be happening."

If a phone detects a movement consistent with an earthquake, it will send the information to a server alongside the location. The server connects and checks against many phones to see if an earthquake is indeed happening. 

BART train slows during earthquake warning system test

Bay Area politicians, scientists and BART officials hopped on a train to experience first hand how the earthquake early warning system, called ShakeAlert, would work if a quake were to strike. There were no sudden stops.

"To start, we’ll use this technology to share a fast, accurate view of the impacted area on Google Search," a press release stated. "When you look up 'earthquake' or 'earthquake near me,' you’ll find relevant results for your area, along with helpful resources on what to do after an earthquake."

Google said that they worked with seismology and disaster experts to create a "crowdsourced" approach for detecting earthquakes. 

"An early warning can help people prepare for shaking, but the public infrastructure to detect and alert everyone about an earthquake is costly to build and deploy," the release stated.