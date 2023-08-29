Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Google's got you humming: New YouTube feature helps you find that song you can't name

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 9:57AM
Entertainment
FOX TV Stations
1d75fe14- article

YouTube logo displayed on a phone screen and Google logo displayed on a screen in the background are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on May 26, 2022. (Photo Illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It's always frustrating when you know a song, but you can't think of the title or the artist. 

Google said it wants to ease that frustration by testing a new feature where a user can hum the tune or record it being played and YouTube will help you search for it. 

The experiment is only available to select users around the world and is only available on Android devices. 

RELATED: Groundbreaking AI implants help stroke victim 'talk' for first time in nearly two decades

"If you’re in the experiment, you can toggle from YouTube voice search to the new song search feature, and hum or record the song you’re searching for for 3+ seconds in order for the song to be identified," Google said on its support page

Neil Nayyar: Hear the sounds of teen music prodigy

Neil Nayyar’s list of instruments includes drums, piano, flute, and guitar — and that’s just a fraction of his collection and talent.

"Once the song is identified, you’ll be sent to relevant official music content, user- generated videos, and/or Shorts featuring the searched song in the YouTube app," the statement continued. 

Similar apps already exist to help a user search information on a song that is being played. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 