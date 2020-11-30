Gov. Doug Ducey defends Arizona's voting integrity after Trump's criticism

In a Twitter thread Monday night, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey defended Arizona's voting integrity hours after the election results were certified.

Not long after the certification on Nov. 30, President Donald Trump took jabs at Ducey, who is a long-time supporter of the president and has welcomed him to the Grand Canyon state several times.

A Twitter user said Ducey "betrayed" the people of Arizona and Trump quote tweeted it saying, "TRUE!"

He went on to speculate as to why Ducey is "rushing to put a Democrat in office." It's not clear if he was referring to President-elect Joe Biden or Democratic Senator-elect Mark Kelly — or both.

Defending Arizona's voting security, Ducey wrote a series of tweets, saying in part, "We have some of the strongest election laws in the country, laws that prioritize accountability and clearly lay out procedures for conducting, canvassing, and even contesting the results of an election."

He says the problem that may exist in other states when it comes to how ballot signatures are counted is not an issue in Arizona as every signature is counted by hand, not a computer.

Referring to Nov. 30's certification, he says by law, the governor, Secretary of State and the Attorney General must be present to certify the results.

The certification can only be delayed if counties within Arizona declined to certify their results. All 15 counties in the state have certified their Nov. 3 results.

"The canvass of the election triggers a 5-day window for any elector to bring a credible challenge to the election results in court. If you want to contest the results, now is the time. Bring your challenges," Ducey said.

President Donald Trump's legal team has filed lawsuits in Arizona but there has been no evidence of a "stolen election" in the state.

Ducey concluded this tweet thread, saying, "That’s the law. I’ve sworn an oath to uphold it, and I take my responsibility seriously."

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Ducey did his job on Monday, helping to certify the election in Arizona. "Nobody deserves to be attacked for fulfilling their oath of office," her tweet read.