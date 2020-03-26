Gov. Ducey announces electric utility relief agreement for Arizona residents

Governor Doug Ducey announced Thursday a new agreement that will ensure that Arizona residents facing financial crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic will have reliable access to electricity.

Under a new cooperative agreement with Arizona's largest electric utility companies, no customer will have power to their home shut off during the COVID-19 crisis because of lack of payment, there will be no penalties, late fees, or interest assessed, and utility companies will work with customers to provide flexible payment options.

“I’m grateful to Arizona’s electricity providers for stepping up to protect customers during this unprecedented time,” Ducey said in a statement. “Responding to COVID-19 and supporting Arizonans impacted will require a whole-of-state approach. This agreement includes important measures to make sure families, businesses and healthcare facilities continue to have access to reliable electricity throughout this public health emergency.”

More information on how to receive utility assistance is available on ArizonaTogether.org.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

