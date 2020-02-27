Gov. Ducey speaks in response to concerns over COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey spoke with FOX 10's John Hook on Thursday in response to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak across the world.

During an interview with Hook for Newsmaker Saturday, Gov. Ducey says he receives daily briefings on what's happening in Arizona.

"The first thing I believe is you want to be vigilant because when there's a potential pandemic, you don't know what will happen next. The governors were back in Washington, we were actually briefed by the head of CDC, head of national health, national security, and they believe the transmission is flu-like viral symptoms, just like the flu, if I were to sneeze in here, if I were to not wash my hands. These are the fundamentals to slow down transmission," said Ducey.

The state has set up a health emergency center, with officials coordinating with Federal authorities. In Arizona, there has only been one confirmed case of COVID-19 so far. That person, a man with ties to Arizona State University, has since met the criteria to be released from isolation, and there have been multiple negative test results from the CDC.

