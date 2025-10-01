Government shutdown begins; comet zooming through space could be alien technology l Morning News Brief

article

From the federal government shutting down for the first time in nearly seven years to a comet zooming through the solar system that a scientist says could be an artifact of alien technology, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 1.

1. Government shutdown begins

The dome of the US Capitol is seen at dusk in Washington, DC on November 13, 2023. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

What we know:

The U.S. is under its first federal government shutdown in nearly seven years after Senate Democrats rejected a Republican-backed bill to keep funding the government.

Dig deeper:

Government funding legislation was not passed by Congress on Tuesday night, which means many government offices across the nation will be temporarily shuttered, and nonexempt federal employees will be furloughed, adding to the strain on workers and the nation’s economy.

2. Arizona HOV lane access ends for EV's

(ADOT)

What we know:

Starting Oct. 1, single-occupant electric vehicles and other alternative fuel vehicles in Arizona will no longer be allowed to use high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes during restricted hours.

Dig deeper:

A spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said about 160,000 vehicles are registered for the alternative fuel plate that gives drivers statewide access to the HOV lane.

3. Comet could be alien technology: astrophysicist

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) appears in the sky over Molfetta, Italy, on September 28, 2024. (Getty Images)

What we know:

A comet traveling outside the solar system and heading toward the Earth is much larger than scientists first believed, a scientist has detailed in a new report.

What they're saying:

Avi Loeb claims the comet could even be an artifact of alien technology rather than a natural body because it weighs more than 33 billion tons and spans at least 3.1 miles across.

4. Phoenix home sellers continue to pull listings down

For Sale sign by owner sign hangs in front of a house in Mastic, New York, on January 14, 2018. (Photo by Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

By the numbers:

According to industry analysts, over the last two months, more than 4,700 sellers in the Valley canceled their listings. That's 1,200 more than this time last year.

What they're saying:

"Thirty-five percent of our listings end up either canceling or expiring," said real estate expert Trevor Halpern. "So we have about a 64 to 65 percent chance of listing success rate, means you list it, and you sell it."

5. Arrest made in deadly Phoenix rideshare crash

Bella Bonanno (MCSO)

The backstory:

On Sept. 9, 2023, police say a driver ran a red light and crashed into a rideshare vehicle near Tatum and Shea Boulevards, killing 28-year-old Alec Carbine.

Update:

Bella Bonanno, 21, was arrested in connection with the crash. She's accused of manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangerment.

