16-year-old student shot in front of Grant High School in Van Nuys, campus on lockdown

A 16-year-old student was rushed to the hospital after being shot outside a high school in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday afternoon.

SkyFOX was over the heavy police scene outside Grant High School in Van Nuys.

The Los Angeles Police Department says a 16-year-old boy was shot while crossing the street in front of the school near the intersection of Oxnard Street and Coldwater Canyon a little before 3:30 p.m. Officials tell FOX 11 that the shooting victim was a Grant High School student.

The shooting prompted a lockdown at Grant High School before going into what police call a "modified dismissal" after 4 p.m. When SkyFOX was over the campus at 4:35, students were seen calmly leaving the school in big groups.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been announced in the shooting. LAPD believes the shooting may be gang related.

The shooting happened a little over a week after the Uvalde, Texas shooting, where 19 children and two teachers were gunned down by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Wednesday's shooting in Van Nuys is not considered an active-shooter situation.

