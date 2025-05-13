Expand / Collapse search

Greer Fire burns in eastern Arizona; Menendez Brothers eligible for parole | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  May 13, 2025 6:24pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From the latest on a fast-growing wildfire in eastern Arizona to a major update on the Menendez Brothers' murder case, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

1. Wildfire burns in eastern Arizona

Featured

Greer Fire forces evacuations in eastern Arizona
article

Greer Fire forces evacuations in eastern Arizona

The fire sparked on May 13 and has grown to over 3,000 acres. Multiple structures have reportedly been destroyed. Greer and South Fork residents in Apache County should evacuate their homes.

2. Menendez Brothers now eligible for parole

Featured

Menendez brothers eligible for parole: What to know
article

Menendez brothers eligible for parole: What to know

Erik and Lyle Menendez will have a new shot at freedom after 35 years behind bars for murdering their parents, a judge ruled.

3. Latest on the Diddy trial

Featured

Diddy trial: Cassie testifies about 'violent arguments,' 'freak off' parties
article

Diddy trial: Cassie testifies about 'violent arguments,' 'freak off' parties

R&B singer Cassie is testifying Tuesday in Diddy’s sex trafficking trial. Her testimony - and the infamous hotel security video involving her - are considered key pieces of evidence.

4. Yuma man sentenced for Michigan sexual assault

Featured

Man who raped woman on work trip in Michigan gets up to six decades in prison
article

Man who raped woman on work trip in Michigan gets up to six decades in prison

A woman on a work trip was raped in her Auburn Hills hotel room after a man obtained her key from the front desk. Now he'll spend up to 60 years in prison.

5. "Porch pooper" caught on camera

Featured

Porch pooper caught on video: Amazon fires driver after defecating on porch
article

Porch pooper caught on video: Amazon fires driver after defecating on porch

Amazon fired a delivery driver who was seen on video pooping on the front porch of a Woodland Hills home.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Breezy, cooler on Tuesday in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Breezy, cooler on Tuesday in Phoenix

Valley weather may seem like a bit of a roller-coaster ride this week.

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews