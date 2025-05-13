Greer Fire burns in eastern Arizona; Menendez Brothers eligible for parole | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From the latest on a fast-growing wildfire in eastern Arizona to a major update on the Menendez Brothers' murder case, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
1. Wildfire burns in eastern Arizona
The fire sparked on May 13 and has grown to over 3,000 acres. Multiple structures have reportedly been destroyed. Greer and South Fork residents in Apache County should evacuate their homes.
2. Menendez Brothers now eligible for parole
Erik and Lyle Menendez will have a new shot at freedom after 35 years behind bars for murdering their parents, a judge ruled.
3. Latest on the Diddy trial
R&B singer Cassie is testifying Tuesday in Diddy’s sex trafficking trial. Her testimony - and the infamous hotel security video involving her - are considered key pieces of evidence.
4. Yuma man sentenced for Michigan sexual assault
A woman on a work trip was raped in her Auburn Hills hotel room after a man obtained her key from the front desk. Now he'll spend up to 60 years in prison.
5. "Porch pooper" caught on camera
Amazon fired a delivery driver who was seen on video pooping on the front porch of a Woodland Hills home.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Valley weather may seem like a bit of a roller-coaster ride this week.