'Griswold House' Christmas light display in Ohio echoes popular holiday movie

By Storyful
Published 
Entertainment
Storyful

Check out this 'Griswold House' Christmas Light Display

A home in Wadsworth, Ohio, nicknamed "the Griswold House" did not fail to delight locals on November 25, as it revealed once more a holiday lighting display echoing the beloved movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Credit: Clifton Franks via Storyful

WADSWORTH, Ohio - A home in Wadsworth, Ohio, nicknamed "the Griswold House" did not fail to delight locals on November 25, as it revealed once more a holiday lighting display echoing the beloved movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

In footage by Clifton Franks, homeowner and host Greg Osterland can be heard encouraging the crowd to drumroll, before the house’s estimated 25,000 lights turn on all at once.

Franks told Storyful that the ceremony takes place every year on the day after Thanksgiving. The display then lights up daily, between 5 pm and 11 pm until New Year’s Day.

In the video, Osterland can be heard saying that the family is celebrating 10 years of tradition. Osterland, who has cystic fibrosis, pledged to continue the light show "as long as my health was great." He said that he and his wife were ready to stop mounting the display in 2017, when his health "took a turn for the worse," but that people’s donations helped the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation develop a breakthrough medication.

The house’s elaborate decor includes an RV and mannequins dressed as the movie’s characters.