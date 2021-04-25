Flag Fire: What you need to know about the wildfire burning in Mohave County

The Flag Fire is burning near the Wild Cow Campground in Kingman and the Bureau of Land Management says the fire is being battled from the ground and air.

Crews believe the fire began around 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 25 in the Hualapai Mountains. So far, over 1,000 acres of Ponderosa pine at higher elevations, brush and grass have burned.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

On April 26, a state of emergency was declared for Mohave County.

In the declaration, Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson asserts it is ordered that "Hualapai Mountain Park will be closed to new visitors…during the existence of said emergency or until the threat in the park is declared over."

His emergency declaration further states that "the Mohave County Emergency Response and Recovery plan is hereby activated and in effect until further notice."

Advertisement

EVACUATIONS & SHELTER

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, "GO" evacuation orders have been issued by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office for the following communities:

Hualapai Mountain Park

Lodge

Pine Lake

"SET" orders, meaning to be prepared to evacuate, are in place for the following communities:

Atherton Acres

Pinion Pine

A shelter for those being evacuated is set up at Palo Christi Elementary School, located at 500 Maple St.

Anyone who needs help evacuating with livestock can contact the Bureau of Land Management at 928-753-0753 for help.





TRAFFIC

Hualapai Mountain Road is closed at milepost 10 to everyone except evacuees and first responders.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says traffic along Interstate 40 is unaffected but is sending a heavy amount of smoke into the area.

Photo courtesy of Jay Gates

WEATHER CONCERNS

As of Sunday afternoon, high winds are a concern for fire crews as they can cause the fire to spread rapidly.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:



