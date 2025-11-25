Guadalupe shooting sends 2 to the hospital; NWS confirms Maricopa County tornado | Morning News Brief

article

From an East Valley shooting investigation to what a food company exec allegedly said during a meeting, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of November 25.

1. Shooting investigation in Guadalupe

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say they are looking into a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight.

Officials say of the two people who were hospitalized, one suffered life-threatening injuries.

2. Family member of road rage shooting victims express grief

We are hearing from the family of two victims in a weekend road shooting.

"I don't just have one funeral," said Joesra Martin, the mother and grandmother of the victims. "I got two funerals I gotta prepare for."

3. Tornado hit Maricopa County

National Weather Service officials have confirmed that a tornado hit a portion of Maricopa County (location pictured) on Nov. 18.

Officials said the "weak, short-lived" tornado "produced damage to a property near HWY 60 including flipping over an RV trailer."

4. U.S. officials say Ukraine peace deal has been made

A U.S. official said Ukraine has agreed to a peace deal that would lead to the end of the war with Russia.

Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, amid Kyiv’s bid to join NATO that he cast as a major threat to Russia. Putin expected a quick victory, but was met by steadfast Ukrainian resistance and a flow of Western weapons.

As of negotiations, Russia controls about a fifth of the Ukrainian territory.

5. Recording allegedly captures offensive comments made by Campbell's exec

Accusations are making their rounds after a Campbell Soup Company executive allegedly made disparaging comments regarding the company’s customers and employees.

"We have s--- for f---ing poor people. Who buys our s---? I don’t buy Campbell’s products barely anymore," the voice allegedly belonging to Campbell's vice president and chief information security officer Martin Bally can be heard saying in a recording that was made during a meeting in 2024.

