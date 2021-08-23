Gun violence on the rise in Phoenix; weekend of deadly shootings left several dead

This past weekend was a busy one for investigators, Several families are mourning the loss of loved ones, after gun violence hit Phoenix streets.

Shootings left families heartbroken

One of the shootings happened in West Phoenix, where three young men were killed. According to police, 20 rounds were fired at a gas station near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home on the morning of Aug. 20, in what began as a meetup arranged through social media.

The three who died were identified as 19-year-old Victor Manuel Cruz, 19-year-old Avery Young, and 16-year-old Salvador Gomez Medina. A fourth victim was also shot, but is expected to survive.

"All I gotta say is he was a good kid, and I'm barely coming into their family and I got a strong bond with him. It really hurts me," said Genevieve Vasquez, who was Gomez Medina's family member.

Young's family said the group was selling shoes to another group after midnight.

"To see these young people dying, I even felt bad because I didn’t even know it was my nephew involved, and we were really close when he was young," said Young's aunt, Margaret Torres.

Statistics show shootings on the rise in Phoenix area

Since Aug. 20, police say a total of ten people were shot in five separate incidents. Only three have survived.

In all, there have been 112 homicides in 2021, up to the end of July. This surpasses the last two years during the same time.

According to numbers from the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association (PLEA), there are 139 homicides in 2021, meaning there have been 27 in the month of August alone.

Community leaders react

"Right now it’s like human life means nothing," said Cyntha Lazaro, whose son, Damion Gosa, was gunned down in his Phoenix home during a home invasion.

Lazaro said seeing other young lives ended takes her back to her worst memory.

"Every time I see them, I think of my son," said Lazaro. "I go right back into that grief that hurt."

Lazaro started the Damion Gosa Memorial foundation to help mentor the youth and mold leaders. She organizes events to help bring the community together.

"If you can come out and party together, then you won’t harm your neighbor," said Lazaro

Other Top Stories