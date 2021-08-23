Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Graham County
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Tempe Police find boy safe after he was last seen waiting for bus

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix
Hagan article

Sawyer Hagan (Tempe Police Department)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police in Tempe located a missing boy who was last seen waiting for his bus on Monday morning and he is safe.

Sawyer Hagan, 13, was last seen at 8:25 a.m. on Aug. 23 while waiting for his bus near Pebble Beach Drive and Kyrene Road.

Sawyer is autistic, carries a whistle, and a cowbell with him. He was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeved shirt, black boardshorts, and a red backpack.

He was found Monday afternoon near the Mesa Riverview shopping center.

