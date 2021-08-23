Tempe Police find boy safe after he was last seen waiting for bus

article

Police in Tempe located a missing boy who was last seen waiting for his bus on Monday morning and he is safe.

Sawyer Hagan, 13, was last seen at 8:25 a.m. on Aug. 23 while waiting for his bus near Pebble Beach Drive and Kyrene Road.

Sawyer is autistic, carries a whistle, and a cowbell with him. He was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeved shirt, black boardshorts, and a red backpack.

He was found Monday afternoon near the Mesa Riverview shopping center.

