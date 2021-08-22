Expand / Collapse search
PD: Armed man who entered Payson High School, confronted staff member in custody

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Police looking for answers after unidentified gunman reportedly walks onto Payson High campus

Payson Police released photos of a suspected gunman who entered Payson High School on the morning of Aug. 22. They say he left in a white Toyota Tacoma with a female they say might be connected to the school.

PAYSON, Ariz. - Investigators with the Payson Police Department say an armed man who came onto the Payson High School campus Sunday morning for a possible burglary attempt and confronted a staff member is in custody.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. when the unidentified man entered the administrative building. Police say the employee the man confronted wasn't harmed and was able to call 911.

Before officers got to the school, they learned the man left in a newer model white Toyota Tacoma with a female who was reportedly waiting inside the truck. Investigators believe the female is connected to the school in some way and were also searching for her.

"Keep in mind the vehicle may belong to a parent or uninvolved person," the department said.

On Monday, police said the man is in custody and will be booked into a Maricopa County jail.

Two other people have been detained for questioning.

No identities have been released.

"Initial indications are that this may have been a burglary attempt. With that said, we understand the concerns that any incident like this creates. We have been in close contact with PUSD Superintendent Linda Gibson and are always working hard to ensure the safety of our students. We will have extra officers assigned to the schools Monday morning," Payson Police said.

There is no current threat to any Payson-area school.

Payson High School is located near Goodfellow Road and Wade Lane.

Payson Police released photos of a suspected gunman who entered Payson High School on the morning of Aug. 22. They say he left in a white Toyota Tacoma.

