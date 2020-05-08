Hair salons, barbershops in Arizona reopening after COVID-19 pandemic prompts closure

Hair salons and barbershops in Arizona that were shut down a month ago to stop the spread of the coronavirus will look different as they reopen Friday.

In early April, Gov. Doug Ducey ordered barbers and salons to close by April 4, as part of a stay-at-home order that saw many businesses not classified as essential services close their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 29, Gov. Ducey announced his decision to extend the stay-at-home order to May 15. The decision to reopen barbers and salons, along with non-essential businesses, was announced on May 4.

As part of the reopening, salons and barbershops will have to provide cloth face coverings for employees and visitors to wear, and they are being asked to operate on an appointment-only basis to manage occupancy levels. Meanwhile, waiting areas and service areas should provide for appropriate physical distancing.

In making his decision on the re-openings, Gov. Doug Ducey cited a downward trajectory in the percentage of positive tests along with declines in hospital visits for coronavirus symptoms.

Barbers, customers react to reopening

At one barbershop in Gilbert, the sound of buzzing, as well as small talk, can be heard on Friday as the business reopened.

"It’s good to be back. Good to be back," said one barber at the barbershop.

When the barbershop's owner, Lisa D'Amico, showed up, there was a line of people already there.

"Calls like crazy. I have had people call, saying they would give me $1,000 for a haircut. It’s been insane," said D'Amico.

D'Amico is following all CDC guidelines, and customers are waiting outside.

"It was a long wait. 20-30 people or something to get in," said one man who was getting a haircut at D'Amico's barbershop.

Customers say no matter the wait, they needed to get in today.

"It was bad not having a haircut for a little bit," said another man who was getting a haircut on Friday at D'Amico's barbershop.

Barbers are happy to be busy again too. D'Amico says it was a struggle for her and employees because as independent contractors, they couldn’t qualify for unemployment. However, with the long wait times like this, they are happy to help their customers feel good again.

"I am very excited, and happy to be back to work," said D'Amico.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

