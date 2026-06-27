Hammer-wielding suspect sought in Phoenix thrift store jewelry robbery

The Brief Police are seeking information regarding an armed robbery that occurred at a Phoenix business near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. A suspect used a hammer to smash a display case and steal a tray of jewelry from a thrift store while it was open for customers. An employee attempted to block the suspects with a shopping cart, but the primary suspect swung the hammer before the duo fled the scene.



The armed robbery, technically committed with a hammer, occurred on Oct. 20, 2025, around 6 p.m. The business, located in the area of 27th Ave and Indian School, was open for customers at the time of the incident.

Phoenix Police Detective Mike Fisher says an employee was showing jewelry to one of the suspects.

What we know:

Surveillance video captured the suspect pulling a hammer out of his pocket. He then started smashing the glass display case and grabbed a tray of jewelry. As the suspect tried to walk out of the store, both individuals attempted to run from the scene. One of the employees tried to stop him using a shopping cart. The suspect could be seen swinging the hammer, but luckily, the employee was not injured.

Although the available photos are not very clear and do not show the faces distinctly, authorities hope someone who knows the duo will come forward. Fisher noted it is likely not the first time they have committed such an act, expressing hope that anyone who recognizes them will call 480-WITNESS to provide a tip.

Questions remain regarding exactly how much jewelry the suspects managed to take and what its street value might be if resold. At the time, official reports only indicated that a single tray of jewelry was stolen. Because the business was a thrift store, the jewelry itself was not highly valuable. However, authorities emphasized that the focus remains on the violent crime itself, which is why they are hoping someone recognizes the subjects so they can be taken off the streets.

At the time of the robbery, the first suspect was wearing a white hat, a tan long-sleeve shirt, and tan pants. The second suspect was wearing a blue hat, black shirt, and had a medical mask on his face.

What's next:

Even though the incident occurred in October 2025, investigators are still looking for the suspects, and the case remains open.

What you can do:

Fisher is seeking any information regarding the case. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 480-WITNESS, using a phone, or visiting the website, and all leads will be followed up on. You can receive a cash award of up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

TIP LINE: 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377)